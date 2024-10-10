U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Expeditionary Firing Crew, Expeditionary Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) Teams (ECT), Alpha Co., 11th Cyber Battalions from Fort Eisenhower, Ga. prepare for movement during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 (JPMRC), at Helemano Military Reservation, Oahu, Hawaii, Oct. 11, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2024 20:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940154
|VIRIN:
|241011-A-CJ630-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110623044
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CEMA JPMRC 25-01, by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.