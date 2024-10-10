Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - Civil Support, serve food in local communities.

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - Civil Support, partnered with local residents, prepare to deliver supplies to families in Ingalls, North Carolina, Oct. 14, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jaki Stitt)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2024 17:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940143
|VIRIN:
|241014-A-KC254-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110622963
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
