    Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - Civil Support, serve food in local communities.

    UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Video by Jaki Stitt 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - Civil Support, partnered with local residents, prepare to deliver supplies to families in Ingalls, North Carolina, Oct. 14, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jaki Stitt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940143
    VIRIN: 241014-A-KC254-2001
    Filename: DOD_110622963
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - Civil Support, serve food in local communities., by Jaki Stitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    2 BCT
    U.S. NORTHERN COMMAND
    1-325th
    24DODHURRICANE

