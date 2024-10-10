Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA 2024 Opening Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Speakers:

    GEN Robert B. Brown, United States Army Retired, President and CEO, Association of the United States Army

    The Honorable Christine E. Wormuth, Secretary of the Army

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 11:55
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 940123
    Filename: DOD_110622559
    Length: 01:24:47
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Robert Brown
    Christine Wormuth
    AUSA2024

