Coast Guard response to the Pan Viva

The Pan Viva, a 738-foot cargo vessel, beset by weather 2.3 miles northeast of Unalaska, Oct. 12, 2024. The Coast Guard is working with state and local partners and the Pan Viva crew to ensure safety of the mariners and the marine environment. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)