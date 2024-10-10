Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: HMLA-367 Marines formation flight 

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, deployed to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, prepare to fly in formation at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 11, 2024. HMLA-367 conducted a large flight to project rotary wing light attack combat power and build flight leadership and experience for pilots and crew chiefs. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler) 

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 23:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940114
    VIRIN: 241011-M-RK059-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110621908
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: HMLA-367 Marines formation flight , by Sgt Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    huey
    cobra
    formation flight
    1st MAW
    HMLA-369

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download