B-Roll: HMLA-367 Marines formation flight 

U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, deployed to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, prepare to fly in formation at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 11, 2024. HMLA-367 conducted a large flight to project rotary wing light attack combat power and build flight leadership and experience for pilots and crew chiefs. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)
|10.11.2024
|10.13.2024 23:40
|B-Roll
|940114
|241011-M-RK059-1001
|1001
|DOD_110621908
|00:02:05
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|2
|2
