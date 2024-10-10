Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brigadier General, Chad Bridges is appointed by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Military and the 55th Adjutant General of Arkansas August 5, 2024 at Camp Robinson Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Arkansas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 16:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940092
    VIRIN: 241013-A-PG977-8258
    Filename: DOD_110621674
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas Adjutant General assumption of command ceremony, by SGT Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Adjutant General
    55th
    Arkansas
    Sarah Huckabee

