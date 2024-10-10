Tennessee National Guardsmen clear debris from water treatment facility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tennessee National Guardsmen cleared over 20 tons of debris and sediment from an Erwin, Tennessee water treatment facility on October 11, 2024. In response to historic flooding from Hurricane Helene, both Airmen and Soldiers are commuting to surrounding areas daily to help clear debris and give assistance to local residents.