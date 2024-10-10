Tennessee National Guardsmen clear debris from water treatment facility

Tennessee National Guardsmen cleared over 20 tons of debris and sediment from an Erwin, Tennessee water treatment facility on October 11, 2024. In response to historic flooding from Hurricane Helene, both Airmen and Soldiers are commuting to surrounding areas daily to help clear debris and give assistance to local residents.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2024 10:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940082
|VIRIN:
|241011-Z-FR339-1209
|Filename:
|DOD_110621325
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|ERWIN, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
