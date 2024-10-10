Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee National Guardsmen clear debris from water treatment facility

    ERWIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Tennessee National Guardsmen cleared over 20 tons of debris and sediment from an Erwin, Tennessee water treatment facility on October 11, 2024. In response to historic flooding from Hurricane Helene, both Airmen and Soldiers are commuting to surrounding areas daily to help clear debris and give assistance to local residents.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.14.2024 10:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940082
    VIRIN: 241011-Z-FR339-1209
    Filename: DOD_110621325
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: ERWIN, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guardsmen clear debris from water treatment facility, by SSgt Brandon Keys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Air National Guard
    Flood
    134th ARW
    HurricaneHelene24
    TNNGHurricaneHelene24

