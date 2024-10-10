Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Dakota National Guard responds to wildfire

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Courtesy Video

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    North Dakota Army National Guard aircrews fight wildland fires North of Bismarck, North Dakota, Oct. 12, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Leif Anderson)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 02:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940075
    VIRIN: 241012-Z-A3604-1002
    Filename: DOD_110621086
    Length: 00:10:03
    Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    North Dakota
    NDFire2024
    ndwildfire24

