North Dakota Army National Guard aircrews fight wildland fires North of Bismarck, North Dakota, Oct. 12, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Leif Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2024 02:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940075
|VIRIN:
|241012-Z-A3604-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110621086
|Length:
|00:10:03
|Location:
|BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, North Dakota National Guard responds to wildfire, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
