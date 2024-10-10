Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SF Fleet Week 24: EXPO on the Marina Green B-Roll

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Video by Cpl. Bruin Largent 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, and Marines with Recruiting Station San Francisco interact with expo attendees at the EXPO on the Marina Green during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 in San Francisco, Oct. 12, 2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bruin Largent)

    San Francisco Fleet Week
    SFFW
    SFFW2024

