U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, and Marines with Recruiting Station San Francisco interact with expo attendees at the EXPO on the Marina Green during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 in San Francisco, Oct. 12, 2024. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bruin Largent)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2024 23:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940071
|VIRIN:
|241012-M-FS029-5900
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110620968
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SF Fleet Week 24: EXPO on the Marina Green B-Roll, by Cpl Bruin Largent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
