    North Dakota National Guard responds to wildfires

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    North Dakota Army National Guard air crews fight wildland fires North of Bismarck, North Dakota, Oct. 12, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Samuel J. Kroll, Visual Information photographer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 21:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940068
    VIRIN: 241012-Z-FB647-6669
    Filename: DOD_110620894
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US

    NDFire2024
    ndwildfires24

