North Dakota National Guard responds to wildfires

North Dakota Army National Guard air crews fight wildland fires North of Bismarck, North Dakota, Oct. 12, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Samuel J. Kroll, Visual Information photographer)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2024 21:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940068
|VIRIN:
|241012-Z-FB647-6669
|Filename:
|DOD_110620894
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
