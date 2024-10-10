Army Best Squad Competition 2024: Community Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the Army Best Squad Competiton 2024, participate in the Army Best Squad Fitness Event in Washington, District of Columbia, Oct. 12, 2024. This event gave the local community an opportunity to experience one of many events comprising the Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jamaries Casado)