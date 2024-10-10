Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad Competition 2024: Community Day

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jamaries Casado 

    Digital Media Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the Army Best Squad Competiton 2024, participate in the Army Best Squad Fitness Event in Washington, District of Columbia, Oct. 12, 2024. This event gave the local community an opportunity to experience one of many events comprising the Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jamaries Casado)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 14:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940066
    VIRIN: 241012-A-YL422-1504
    Filename: DOD_110620861
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition 2024: Community Day, by PFC Jamaries Casado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BSC2024
    #BSC2024
    #FORSCOM #TRADOC #FUTURES #AMC #ARNG #USAR #USAREURAF #USPACOM #USASOC #ARCYBER #MEDCOM #MDW
    #ArmyBestSquad

