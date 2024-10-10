Army Best Squad Competition 2024: Community Day

U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the Army Best Squad Competiton 2024, participate in the Army Best Squad Fitness Event in Washington, District of Columbia, Oct. 12, 2024. This event gave the local community an opportunity to experience one of many events comprising the Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jamaries Casado)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2024 14:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940066
|VIRIN:
|241012-A-YL422-1504
|Filename:
|DOD_110620861
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
