USACE HELPS RESTORE NAVIGATION CHANNELS AFTER HURRICANE MILTON

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District has deployed two survey vessels to survey the waterways in support of the Hurricane Milan Response to Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida.

USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Milan.