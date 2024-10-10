North Carolina residents find respite at care station

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan visits the Buncombe County Community Care Station in Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct, 11, 2024.



The center provides essential services such as showers, laundry facilities, free wifi, along with additional resources aimed at supporting the community.



USACE local government liaisons are at the location to advise local, state and federal agencies on available USACE resources. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)