    North Carolina residents find respite at care station

    SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan visits the Buncombe County Community Care Station in Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct, 11, 2024.

    The center provides essential services such as showers, laundry facilities, free wifi, along with additional resources aimed at supporting the community.

    USACE local government liaisons are at the location to advise local, state and federal agencies on available USACE resources. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 03:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940031
    VIRIN: 241011-A-PA223-8795
    Filename: DOD_110620321
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Carolina residents find respite at care station, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    emergency response
    emergency operations
    Helene24
    community care station

