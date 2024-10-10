North Carolina residents find respite at care station

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan visits the Buncombe County Community Care Station in Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct, 11, 2024.
The center provides essential services such as showers, laundry facilities, free wifi, along with additional resources aimed at supporting the community.
USACE local government liaisons are at the location to advise local, state and federal agencies on available USACE resources. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)
