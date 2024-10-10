Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Delivers Cold Weather Supplies

    MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Soldiers from 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade deliver extreme cold weather gear from Fort Belvior, V.A. to Marion, N.C. for citizens affected by Hurricane Helene, 11 Oct. 2024. With many areas still powerless, these supplies will provide warmth for eight-hundred people in need. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 21:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940022
    VIRIN: 241011-A-SM410-1001
    Filename: DOD_110619954
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    Hurricane Helene
    24DoDHurricane

