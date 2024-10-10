Soldiers from 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade deliver extreme cold weather gear from Fort Belvior, V.A. to Marion, N.C. for citizens affected by Hurricane Helene, 11 Oct. 2024. With many areas still powerless, these supplies will provide warmth for eight-hundred people in need. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 21:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940022
|VIRIN:
|241011-A-SM410-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110619954
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Delivers Cold Weather Supplies, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.