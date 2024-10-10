82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Delivers Cold Weather Supplies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade deliver extreme cold weather gear from Fort Belvior, V.A. to Marion, N.C. for citizens affected by Hurricane Helene, 11 Oct. 2024. With many areas still powerless, these supplies will provide warmth for eight-hundred people in need. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)