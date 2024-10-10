U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Brigade, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) work alongside residents of Marshall, North Carolina to clear debris and damages sustained during Hurricane Helene, Oct. 11, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DOD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Video by Sergeant Nicholas Session)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 19:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940007
|VIRIN:
|241011-A-EC337-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110619714
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Brigade, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) work alongside residents of Marshall, North Carolina, by SGT Nicholas Session, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
