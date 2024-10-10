Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Brigade, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) work alongside residents of Marshall, North Carolina

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Session 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Brigade, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) work alongside residents of Marshall, North Carolina to clear debris and damages sustained during Hurricane Helene, Oct. 11, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DOD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Video by Sergeant Nicholas Session)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 19:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940007
    VIRIN: 241011-A-EC337-2001
    Filename: DOD_110619714
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Brigade, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) work alongside residents of Marshall, North Carolina, by SGT Nicholas Session, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. NORTHERN COMMAND
    101ABN
    24DODHURRICANE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download