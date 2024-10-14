SrA Trenten Walters, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap the 81 TRG 4th Quarter Drill Down and Fire Prevention Week. They also preview upcoming events including National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Retiree Appreciation Day, the Education Fair, and the Bay Breeze Event Center's Halloween Spooktacular and the Base Housing's Trick or Treat.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 16:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|939994
|VIRIN:
|241011-F-PI774-8042
|Filename:
|DOD_110619288
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
This work, Keesler News 14 October 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
