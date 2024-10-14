Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 14 October 2024

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    SrA Trenten Walters, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, recap the 81 TRG 4th Quarter Drill Down and Fire Prevention Week. They also preview upcoming events including National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Retiree Appreciation Day, the Education Fair, and the Bay Breeze Event Center's Halloween Spooktacular and the Base Housing's Trick or Treat.

    MISSISSIPPI, US

    This work, Keesler News 14 October 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

