    Ark. Guardsmen Deploy To Florida In Support Of Hurricane Milton

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers preform daily preventative maintenance checks and services on their vehicles before departing for Florida in support of Hurricane Milton recovery efforts.

    The Arkansas National Guard sent more than 100 Guardsmen from multiple units as a multi-functional company to Florida, October 11, 2024, in state active-duty status for 17 days to augment the Florida National Guard in response to the damage from Hurricane Milton.

    The Guardsmen began reporting to Camp Robinson, October 9, 2024, for personnel processing, equipment pickup, and vehicle inspections. The 17 days includes travel time to and from Florida. They’re expected to provide security, traffic control, and commodities distribution while in Florida, but Florida
    National Guard officials could redirect them to tackle other needs as they arise.

    The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.

    (Video by Arkansas National Guard 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 15:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939984
    VIRIN: 241011-Z-DR641-1001
    Filename: DOD_110619148
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    This work, Ark. Guardsmen Deploy To Florida In Support Of Hurricane Milton, by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

