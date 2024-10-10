Ark. Guardsmen Deploy To Florida In Support Of Hurricane Milton

Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers preform daily preventative maintenance checks and services on their vehicles before departing for Florida in support of Hurricane Milton recovery efforts.
The Arkansas National Guard sent more than 100 Guardsmen from multiple units as a multi-functional company to Florida, October 11, 2024, in state active-duty status for 17 days to augment the Florida National Guard in response to the damage from Hurricane Milton.
The Guardsmen began reporting to Camp Robinson, October 9, 2024, for personnel processing, equipment pickup, and vehicle inspections. The 17 days includes travel time to and from Florida. They’re expected to provide security, traffic control, and commodities distribution while in Florida, but Florida
National Guard officials could redirect them to tackle other needs as they arise.
The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.
(Video by Arkansas National Guard 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)
