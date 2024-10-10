Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    13th CABS: Pioneering Support for Global Air Force Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LUKE AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Daniel Eby 

    56th Fighter Wing

    The 13th Combat Air Base Squadron provides critical base operations and sustainment support for Air Force deployments. As the primary support element for the Air Task Force, the 13th CABS ensures Airmen are trained, equipped, and ready to execute global combat operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 15:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939983
    VIRIN: 241011-F-JH362-9203
    Filename: DOD_110619147
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: LUKE AFB, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th CABS: Pioneering Support for Global Air Force Operations, by Daniel Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    AETC
    13th CABS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download