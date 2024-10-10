The 13th Combat Air Base Squadron provides critical base operations and sustainment support for Air Force deployments. As the primary support element for the Air Task Force, the 13th CABS ensures Airmen are trained, equipped, and ready to execute global combat operations.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 15:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939983
|VIRIN:
|241011-F-JH362-9203
|Filename:
|DOD_110619147
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th CABS: Pioneering Support for Global Air Force Operations, by Daniel Eby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
