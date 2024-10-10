Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Colonel's Corner: Hispanic Heritage Month

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Aaron Berogan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, we turn now to the Colonel's Corner as COL Andy Pannier, St. Louis District Commander, discusses the importance of having diverse cultures in our ranks and how that strengthens our formations.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 15:22
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Cultural Diversity
    DEI

