Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DTRA Builds Partner Capacity with the Government of Armenia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARMENIA

    09.27.2024

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Members of DTRA in continued partnership with the Government of Armenia (GoAM), prepared for a five-day, multiple-location, Counter-Weapons of Mass Destruction Field Training Exercise (FTX) Sept. 19-24 throughout Armenia. #strongandstrategic

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939978
    VIRIN: 240927-D-HT311-5109
    Filename: DOD_110619121
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: AM

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Building Partner Capacity
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    CWMD Field Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download