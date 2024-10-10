Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District Deputy Commander Promotion Video

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Tulsa District Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. Curtis Loftin, was promoted to lieutenant colonel had his rank pinned on by Col. Tim Hudson, Tulsa District Commander, from inside the lock at Webbers Falls Lock & Dam 16 during a dewatering to inspect and perform maintenance on the structure.

    Loftin became the Tulsa District Deputy Commander in May 2024.

    A Kansas City native, he completed his secondary education at the Barstow School. He holds an Associate of Arts from the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico, a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a Minor in Business from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, and a Master in Military Art and Science from the Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

    He enlisted in the Army in 1995 and served as a Light Infantry Soldier with the 3rd Infantry Brigade, 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

    After ending active service, he began a career as a singer and songwriter, and toured internationally under the stage name Zico, (not to be confused with the South Korean artist of the same name).

    The song, "West Bound Train," remixed and used with permission on this video, is from his 2007 album "Recovering Failure."

    After seven years touring, Loftin reenlisted in the Army, and received a commission as an Engineer Officer in 2008 from the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School at Fort Moore, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 14:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939975
    VIRIN: 241011-A-PO406-4936
    Filename: DOD_110618995
    Length: 00:05:29
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US

    This work, Tulsa District Deputy Commander Promotion Video, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

