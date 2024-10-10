Buncombe County Community Care Station opens in Swannanoa, NC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Buncombe County Comfort Care Center officially opened its doors in October 10, to assist survivors of Hurricane Helene. This facility is the first of six planned stations in the Asheville area. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., the center provides essential services such as showers, laundry facilities, and free WiFi, along with additional resources aimed at supporting the community.



The center stands as a crucial point of relief for those affected, offering a safe and welcoming space during the recovery process.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was honored to serve in an advisory role during the completion of this station.