Buncombe County Community Care Station opens in Swannanoa, NC

The Buncombe County Comfort Care Center officially opened its doors in October 10, to assist survivors of Hurricane Helene. This facility is the first of six planned stations in the Asheville area. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., the center provides essential services such as showers, laundry facilities, and free WiFi, along with additional resources aimed at supporting the community.
The center stands as a crucial point of relief for those affected, offering a safe and welcoming space during the recovery process.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was honored to serve in an advisory role during the completion of this station.
