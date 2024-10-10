Hispanic Heritage Month: Natalia Ramirez Irizarry

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, we look inside our own formation to discover what Hispanic Heritage means to our teammates, and how their culture has affected who they are and how they go about their work within the St. Louis District Corps. of Engineers. Meet Natalia Ramirez Irizarry, Biologist, and learn how the Corps of Engineers recovery efforts following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico led her to joining USACE so she could give back to her community.