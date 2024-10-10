Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hispanic Heritage Month: Natalia Ramirez Irizarry

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Aaron Berogan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, we look inside our own formation to discover what Hispanic Heritage means to our teammates, and how their culture has affected who they are and how they go about their work within the St. Louis District Corps. of Engineers. Meet Natalia Ramirez Irizarry, Biologist, and learn how the Corps of Engineers recovery efforts following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico led her to joining USACE so she could give back to her community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 14:29
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 939970
    VIRIN: 241024-A-GI418-2001
    Filename: DOD_110618868
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month: Natalia Ramirez Irizarry, by Aaron Berogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Cultural Diversity
    DEIA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download