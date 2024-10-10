CPT Jacob Bissinger discusses Hurrican Helene relief missions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CPT Jacob Bissinger, commander, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, discusses his unit's mission to help provide assistance to the affected communities in the wake of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of Federal Emergency Management Agency, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The 82nd Airborne Division extends our deepest sympathies to anyone impacted by Hurricane Helene and are here to support them in every way we can. (U.S. Army video by Staff. Sgt. Julius Harris)