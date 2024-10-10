As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, we look inside our own formation to discover what Hispanic Heritage means to our teammates, and how their culture has affected who they are and how they go about their work within the St. Louis District Corps. of Engineers. Meet Carlos Diaz-Reyes, Civil Engineer, Hydraulics, as he discusses how having a diverse background in a workforce makes it easier to engage with a diverse community.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 13:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|939962
|VIRIN:
|201024-A-GI418-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110618819
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month: Carlos Diaz-Reyes, by Aaron Berogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.