    Hispanic Heritage Month: Anthony Arroyo-Soto

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Aaron Berogan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, we look inside our own formation to discover what Hispanic Heritage means to our teammates, and how their culture has affected who they are and how they go about their work within the St. Louis District Corps. of Engineers. Meet Anthony Arroyo-Soto, Civil Engineer, Hydraulics, as he talks about his culture and the benefits to our mission he sees in the Corps of Engineers by having diverse backgrounds.

    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Cultural Diversity
    DEIA

