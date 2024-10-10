As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, we look inside our own formation to discover what Hispanic Heritage means to our teammates, and how their culture has affected who they are and how they go about their work within the St. Louis District Corps. of Engineers. Meet Anthony Arroyo-Soto, Civil Engineer, Hydraulics, as he talks about his culture and the benefits to our mission he sees in the Corps of Engineers by having diverse backgrounds.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 12:59
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|939957
|VIRIN:
|241025-A-GI418-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110618689
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month: Anthony Arroyo-Soto, by Aaron Berogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.