Yellow Ribbon Youth

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939954" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Families attend a Yellow Ribbon event in Orlando, Florida September 18, and talk about their experiences. The Yellow Ribbon Program hosts events all over the nation to provide resources to Airmen and their loved ones before, during, and after deployment.