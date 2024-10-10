Families attend a Yellow Ribbon event in Orlando, Florida September 18, and talk about their experiences. The Yellow Ribbon Program hosts events all over the nation to provide resources to Airmen and their loved ones before, during, and after deployment.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 13:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939954
|VIRIN:
|241011-F-FC081-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110618575
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yellow Ribbon Youth, by TSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.