    Yellow Ribbon Youth

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Shelton Sherrill 

    403rd Wing

    Families attend a Yellow Ribbon event in Orlando, Florida September 18, and talk about their experiences. The Yellow Ribbon Program hosts events all over the nation to provide resources to Airmen and their loved ones before, during, and after deployment.

