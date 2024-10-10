Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    French Desert Commando Course Day 4

    DJIBOUTI

    10.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Lark Sine 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    CJTF-HOA service members participated in Day 4 of the French Desert Commando Course in Djibouti on Oct. 9, 2024. The course offers a valuable knowledge exchange with French allies, challenging skills and strengthening partnerships to enhance readiness and regional security.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 05:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 939931
    VIRIN: 241009-A-FY103-5377
    Filename: DOD_110617641
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: DJ

    This work, French Desert Commando Course Day 4, by SGT Lark Sine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    AFRICOM
    Horn of Africa
    East Africa
    CJTF-HOA

