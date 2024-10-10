MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) hosted the 33rd Annual Wheelchair Basketball Tournament at Mechanicsburg Middle School, October 9.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 03:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
This work, Wheelchair Basketball Tournament Underscores Commitment to Navy Disability Employment, by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
