B-Roll: Army Corps prepares generators for emergency power install

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Team prepares to deploy generators provided by FEMA at a Generator Staging Base in Charlotte, North Carolina. The generators are ready to install at critical facilities for communities in the Appalachian Mountains and surrounding regions impacted by Hurricane Helene.



The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides the generators while the Emergency Power Team from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers coordinates with a contractor to install the generators at critical facilities, such as hospitals, first-responder centers and water resource stations. The Pittsburgh District is the lead office for USACE to coordinate the emergency power program. They coordinate Planning Response Teams from across the nation to deploy to disaster areas within 48 hours to communities in need.



USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to the Hurricane Helene. 261 USACE personnel are deployed, coordinating with partners in the affected areas. Additionally, 65 USACE personnel are supporting response efforts via reach-back and has 218 contractor personnel deployed.



The Temporary Emergency Power Planning and Response Team in North Carolina consists of employees from the Pittsburgh and Honolulu districts as well as Soldiers from the 249th Prime Power Engineer Battalion, and contractors. So far the team has installed 17 generators and more than 40 assessments to determine further emergency power needs.



The Wilmington District oversees the disaster response and relief effort on behalf of USACE in North Carolina. The district provides support to western North Carolina through execution of FEMA mission assignments.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)