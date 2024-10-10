MCAS Futenma Flight Line Fair | 2024

Fair attendees explore the Futenma Flight Line Fair on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5-6, 2024. Marine Corps Community Services’ fair was open to all DoD ID card holders, Japanese, and American citizens island wide to see local vendors and festival games, static displays of U.S. military and Japan Self Defense Force aircraft, and live music performances from local and guest groups, including the Japanese kawaii metal band Babymetal. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)
