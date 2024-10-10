Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Futenma Flight Line Fair | 2024

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.06.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Fair attendees explore the Futenma Flight Line Fair on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5-6, 2024. Marine Corps Community Services’ fair was open to all DoD ID card holders, Japanese, and American citizens island wide to see local vendors and festival games, static displays of U.S. military and Japan Self Defense Force aircraft, and live music performances from local and guest groups, including the Japanese kawaii metal band Babymetal. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 21:56
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, MCAS Futenma Flight Line Fair | 2024, by LCpl Maksim Masloboev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

