MCAS Futenma Flight Line Fair | 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939911" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fair attendees explore the Futenma Flight Line Fair on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5-6, 2024. Marine Corps Community Services’ fair was open to all DoD ID card holders, Japanese, and American citizens island wide to see local vendors and festival games, static displays of U.S. military and Japan Self Defense Force aircraft, and live music performances from local and guest groups, including the Japanese kawaii metal band Babymetal. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maksim Masloboev)