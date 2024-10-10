Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AWSC Padilla Retirement Ceremony

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    AWSC Salomon Padilla Retirement Ceremony
    United States Navy
    October 4, 2024
    NAS Fallon, Nevada
    “22 Years of Dedicated Service”

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 23:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939895
    VIRIN: 241004-N-KF756-5499
    Filename: DOD_110616928
    Length: 01:10:24
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AWSC Padilla Retirement Ceremony, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HSC-23
    HSC-25
    HSC-21
    Seawolf
    NAWDC
    HC-11

