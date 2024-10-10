Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delaware National Guardsmen Deploy to Florida in Hurricane Milton Relief Efforts

    SEAFORD, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Maj. Bernie Kale  

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    First Subject: Maj. Gen. Michael Berry, Adjutant General, Delaware National Guard

    Second Subject: Spc. Charlie Mood, 262 Component Repair Company, Delaware Army National Guard

    Around 100 Delaware National Guard Soldiers load equipment, supplies, and vehicles at Field Maintenance Shop 4 in Seaford, October 10, 2024, before departing in a 40+ vehicle convoy to Northern Florida. The Guardsmen were notified, tasked, and deployed within 48 hours to support Hurricane Milton relief efforts.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 15:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 939860
    VIRIN: 241010-F-FZ583-9086
    Filename: DOD_110616173
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: SEAFORD, DELAWARE, US

    Hurricane
    Relief
    National Guard
    HurricaneMilton24

