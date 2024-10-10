First Subject: Maj. Gen. Michael Berry, Adjutant General, Delaware National Guard
Second Subject: Spc. Charlie Mood, 262 Component Repair Company, Delaware Army National Guard
Around 100 Delaware National Guard Soldiers load equipment, supplies, and vehicles at Field Maintenance Shop 4 in Seaford, October 10, 2024, before departing in a 40+ vehicle convoy to Northern Florida. The Guardsmen were notified, tasked, and deployed within 48 hours to support Hurricane Milton relief efforts.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 15:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|939860
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-FZ583-9086
|Filename:
|DOD_110616173
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|SEAFORD, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Delaware National Guardsmen Deploy to Florida in Hurricane Milton Relief Efforts, by Maj. Bernie Kale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
