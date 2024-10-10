Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues man near Longboat Key following Hurricane Milton

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew rescues a man clinging to a cooler approximately 30 miles off Longboat Key, Florida, Oct. 9th, 2024. The man was taken to Tampa General hospital for medical care after Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg lost communications with the man at approximately 6:45 p.m. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 14:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939855
    VIRIN: 241010-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110616063
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    Clearwater
    Coast Guard
    HurricaneMilton24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download