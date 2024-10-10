Coast Guard rescues man near Longboat Key before Hurricane Milton

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew rescues a man clinging to a cooler approximately 30 miles off Longboat Key, Florida, Oct. 9th, 2024. The man was taken to Tampa General hospital for medical care after Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg lost communications with the man at approximately 6:45 p.m. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
