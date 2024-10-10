Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Big Builds: Isabella Dam Project (Revisited)

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by John Prettyman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Revisit the massive scale, innovation, and critical features of the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project with newly captured aerial footage. Phase two of this U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project is significantly complete as of 2022, providing reduced risk from catastrophic flooding for downstream communities.

    In 2024, USACE was honored with the National Academy of Construction's Recognition of Special Achievement Award for their exceptional work on the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project at Isabella Lake.

    More info: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Isabella-Dam/

    (Narration by OpenAI)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 14:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939854
    VIRIN: 241010-A-AN535-1001
    Filename: DOD_110616042
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Big Builds: Isabella Dam Project (Revisited), by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    UAS
    dam
    Flood Risk
    Lake Isabella
    Isabella Dam

