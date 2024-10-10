Revisit the massive scale, innovation, and critical features of the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project with newly captured aerial footage. Phase two of this U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project is significantly complete as of 2022, providing reduced risk from catastrophic flooding for downstream communities.
In 2024, USACE was honored with the National Academy of Construction's Recognition of Special Achievement Award for their exceptional work on the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project at Isabella Lake.
More info: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Isabella-Dam/
(Narration by OpenAI)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 14:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939854
|VIRIN:
|241010-A-AN535-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110616042
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Big Builds: Isabella Dam Project (Revisited), by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.