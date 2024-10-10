Big Builds: Isabella Dam Project (Revisited)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Revisit the massive scale, innovation, and critical features of the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project with newly captured aerial footage. Phase two of this U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project is significantly complete as of 2022, providing reduced risk from catastrophic flooding for downstream communities.



In 2024, USACE was honored with the National Academy of Construction's Recognition of Special Achievement Award for their exceptional work on the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project at Isabella Lake.



More info: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Isabella-Dam/



(Narration by OpenAI)