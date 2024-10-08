Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Screaming Eagle Soldiers Coordinate and Execute Relief Efforts

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Session 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Screaming Eagle Soldiers coordinate and execute relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene in western NC on Oct. 9, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939852
    VIRIN: 241009-A-EK544-6309
    Filename: DOD_110615992
    Length: 00:09:48
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Screaming Eagle Soldiers Coordinate and Execute Relief Efforts, by SGT Nicholas Session, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    XVIII ABC
    USARNORTHCOM
    101st (AASLT)
    HurricaneHelene24
    2024DoDHurricane
    FEMA #Worktogether #Weareallinthistogther

