Contingency Response Senior Leadership Summit-Open House

On day two of the inaugural Contingency Response Senior Leadership Summit at the 156th Wing, leaders from 10 states and territories, along with Puerto Rico Air National Guard leadership, gathered at Muñiz Air National Guard Base to observe equipment and capability demonstrations.
(National Guard video by Josue Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939851
|VIRIN:
|241010-Z-UP252-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110615971
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|PR
