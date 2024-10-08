Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contingency Response Senior Leadership Summit-Open House

    PUERTO RICO

    10.09.2024

    Video by Josue Rivera 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    On day two of the inaugural Contingency Response Senior Leadership Summit at the 156th Wing, leaders from 10 states and territories, along with Puerto Rico Air National Guard leadership, gathered at Muñiz Air National Guard Base to observe equipment and capability demonstrations.
    (National Guard video by Josue Rivera)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 14:01
    Location: PR

