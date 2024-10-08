Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Isabella Main Dam, Service Spillway and Auxiliary Dam (B-roll)

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Video by Grant Okubo 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Aerial video of the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project's Main Dam, Existing Service Spillway and Auxiliary Dam, showing significant completion of Phase II construction, Isabella Lake, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024. (No audio)

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers infrastructure project reduces the risk of catastrophic floods resulting from dam breach for downstream communities.

    In 2024, the USACE was honored with the National Academy of Construction's Recognition of Special Achievement Award for their exceptional work on the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project at Isabella Lake.

    Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Isabella-Dam-Safety-Modification-Project/

    (Aerial imagery captured by Casey Young and Grant Okubo remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 14:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939850
    VIRIN: 240923-A-QG325-1002
    Filename: DOD_110615970
    Length: 00:09:47
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Isabella Main Dam, Service Spillway and Auxiliary Dam (B-roll), by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    UAS
    dam
    Flood Risk
    Lake Isabella
    Isabella Dam

