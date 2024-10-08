Isabella Main Dam, Service Spillway and Auxiliary Dam (B-roll)

Aerial video of the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project's Main Dam, Existing Service Spillway and Auxiliary Dam, showing significant completion of Phase II construction, Isabella Lake, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024. (No audio)
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers infrastructure project reduces the risk of catastrophic floods resulting from dam breach for downstream communities.
In 2024, the USACE was honored with the National Academy of Construction's Recognition of Special Achievement Award for their exceptional work on the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project at Isabella Lake.
Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Isabella-Dam-Safety-Modification-Project/
(Aerial imagery captured by Casey Young and Grant Okubo remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)
