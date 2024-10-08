U.S. Air Force and Space Force 2024 All-Air Force Women’s Basketball Team play in their first scrimmage match against the Richmond Roadrunners at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 28, 2024. With the final score of 81-58, the All-Air Force women’s team took home the victory before competing the in the All-Armed Forces Women’s Basketball Tournament. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
