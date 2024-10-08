U.S. Air Force and Space Force service members of the 2024 All-Air Force Women’s Basketball Team practice at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2024. The team held practices three times throughout the day to hone in on their plays and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 11:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939821
|VIRIN:
|240925-F-QI804-1015
|Filename:
|DOD_110615444
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, All-Air Force Women’s Basketbal, by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.