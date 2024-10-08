U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment,
173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a night jump from a C-130 Hercules into
Bunker DZ at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 7, 2024. The 173rd
Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe,
capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or
Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt.
Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 11:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939820
|VIRIN:
|241007-A-XB890-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110615440
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1-91 Cav Night Airborne Operation, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.