    1-91 Cav Night Airborne Operation

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment,
    173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a night jump from a C-130 Hercules into
    Bunker DZ at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 7, 2024. The 173rd
    Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe,
    capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or
    Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt.
    Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 11:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939820
    VIRIN: 241007-A-XB890-1001
    Filename: DOD_110615440
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    This work, 1-91 Cav Night Airborne Operation, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SET-AF
    SkySoldiers
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

