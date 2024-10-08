U.S. Air Force and Space Force service members participate in the training camp for the 2024 All-Air Force Women’s Basketball Team at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 24, 2024. JBLE’s training camp tested the Airmen and Guardians’ stamina and determination to become the best team they can be. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 11:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939819
|VIRIN:
|240924-F-QI804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110615408
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, All-Air Force Women’s Basketball Team, by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.