    All-Air Force Women’s Basketball Team

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force and Space Force service members participate in the training camp for the 2024 All-Air Force Women’s Basketball Team at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 24, 2024. JBLE’s training camp tested the Airmen and Guardians’ stamina and determination to become the best team they can be. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, All-Air Force Women’s Basketball Team, by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Basketball
    All-Air Force Women’s Basketball Team

