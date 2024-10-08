Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAACE NCO Induction Ceremony

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Welcome to the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel post-wide NCO Induction Ceremony held October 10, 2024 at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum. #BackboneOfTheArmy

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 12:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939817
    VIRIN: 241010-A-MD562-2741
    Filename: DOD_110615355
    Length: 00:57:52
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAACE NCO Induction Ceremony, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

