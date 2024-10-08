Knowledge is Power

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939815" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this month's installment of our UNLEASH series, we take you inside of the Drug Demand Reduction Program to see how they support our installation and promote health and wellness to help our Airmen, Soldiers and Guardians live a clean lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)