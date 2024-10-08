On this month's installment of our UNLEASH series, we take you inside of the Drug Demand Reduction Program to see how they support our installation and promote health and wellness to help our Airmen, Soldiers and Guardians live a clean lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 10:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|939815
|VIRIN:
|240522-F-MJ338-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110615321
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Knowledge is Power, by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.