Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Knowledge is Power

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler Jr 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    On this month's installment of our UNLEASH series, we take you inside of the Drug Demand Reduction Program to see how they support our installation and promote health and wellness to help our Airmen, Soldiers and Guardians live a clean lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bennett Hibbler, Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 10:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 939815
    VIRIN: 240522-F-MJ338-1001
    Filename: DOD_110615321
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Knowledge is Power, by SSgt Bennett Hibbler Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    JBLE
    DDRP
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download