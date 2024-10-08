Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Angelica M. Huitron, assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, delivers remarks during a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Oct. 8, 2024. Hispanic Heritage Month is held each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, with the U.S. Army celebrating the contributions of Soldiers with ancestry from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zoe Y. Tourne)