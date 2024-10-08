Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration 2024

    VILSECK, GERMANY

    10.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Zoe Tourne 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spc. Angelica M. Huitron, assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, delivers remarks during a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Oct. 8, 2024. Hispanic Heritage Month is held each year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, with the U.S. Army celebrating the contributions of Soldiers with ancestry from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Zoe Y. Tourne)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 12:18
    Location: VILSECK, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration 2024, by SGT Zoe Tourne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

