    AFN Naples Video Spot - Fire Safety Week

    NAPLES, ITALY

    10.09.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    241009 Naples, Italy October, 09 2024 Video highlighting Fire Safety week. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 09:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939804
    VIRIN: 241009-N-RO855-1001
    Filename: DOD_110614782
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Video Spot - Fire Safety Week, by PO3 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Naples

