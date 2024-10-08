241009 Naples, Italy October, 09 2024 Video highlighting Fire Safety week. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 09:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939804
|VIRIN:
|241009-N-RO855-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110614782
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Naples Video Spot - Fire Safety Week, by PO3 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.