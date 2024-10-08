The 100th Civil Engineer Squadron hosted a book reading for children with Sparky the Dalmatian at the library at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 9, 2024. Sparky read several books about fire safety in honor of Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 07:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939803
|VIRIN:
|241009-F-DI187-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110614748
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fire Prevention Week Reading with Sparky, by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
