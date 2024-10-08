Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week Reading with Sparky

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.09.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    The 100th Civil Engineer Squadron hosted a book reading for children with Sparky the Dalmatian at the library at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 9, 2024. Sparky read several books about fire safety in honor of Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 07:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939803
    VIRIN: 241009-F-DI187-1001
    Filename: DOD_110614748
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    This work, Fire Prevention Week Reading with Sparky, by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire Prevention
    USAF
    Mission Ready
    Team Mildenhall
    100thCES

