241005 Naples, Italy October, 05 2024 B-Roll highlighting Naples Middle High School football game b-roll. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 09:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939802
|VIRIN:
|241005-N-RO855-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110614726
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Naples - Naples Middle High School Football B-Roll, by PO3 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.