KS&CB Podcast | Veteran Support

We all wish there were more we could do to support our veterans. For this month's episode of Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots, we brought two long-standing leaders in the veteran support community. Tune in to hear from Vermont Veterans Outreach Program Team Lead, Andre Wing and Executive Director Josh Pallotta Fund at Josh's House, VT Andrea Gagner-Murphy as they talk about the many different programs, groups, services, volunteer opportunities, and more available to veterans.
Watch more KS&CB -> https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/
For more information:
VTNG Family Programs VT Veterans Outreach - www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Vermont-Veterans-Outreach/ VTNG Family Programs 24/7 Call Line - (888) 607-8773
Josh Pallotta Fund - www.joshpallottafund.org/
Team Rubicon - https://teamrubiconusa.org/
VA Support - https://www.va.gov/REACH/
