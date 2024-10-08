KS&CB Podcast | Veteran Support

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We all wish there were more we could do to support our veterans. For this month's episode of Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots, we brought two long-standing leaders in the veteran support community. Tune in to hear from Vermont Veterans Outreach Program Team Lead, Andre Wing and Executive Director Josh Pallotta Fund at Josh's House, VT Andrea Gagner-Murphy as they talk about the many different programs, groups, services, volunteer opportunities, and more available to veterans.



Watch more KS&CB -> https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/



For more information:

VTNG Family Programs VT Veterans Outreach - www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Vermont-Veterans-Outreach/ VTNG Family Programs 24/7 Call Line - (888) 607-8773

Josh Pallotta Fund - www.joshpallottafund.org/

Team Rubicon - https://teamrubiconusa.org/

VA Support - https://www.va.gov/REACH/