    KS&CB Podcast | Veteran Support

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    We all wish there were more we could do to support our veterans. For this month's episode of Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots, we brought two long-standing leaders in the veteran support community. Tune in to hear from Vermont Veterans Outreach Program Team Lead, Andre Wing and Executive Director Josh Pallotta Fund at Josh's House, VT Andrea Gagner-Murphy as they talk about the many different programs, groups, services, volunteer opportunities, and more available to veterans.

    Watch more KS&CB -> https://www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Kitchen-Spoons-Combat-Boots/

    For more information:
    VTNG Family Programs VT Veterans Outreach - www.ngfamily.vt.gov/Programs-Services/Vermont-Veterans-Outreach/ VTNG Family Programs 24/7 Call Line - (888) 607-8773
    Josh Pallotta Fund - www.joshpallottafund.org/
    Team Rubicon - https://teamrubiconusa.org/
    VA Support - https://www.va.gov/REACH/

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 07:37
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US

